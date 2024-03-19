CSFD determines two deadly fires over same weekend were both accidental

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) on Tuesday announced they determined the cause of two recent fires that resulted in fatalities to be accidental.

According to CSFD, on Friday, March 8, a structure fire was reported at 1126 Norwood Ave. Crews arrived at a heavy fire but were able to quickly knock it down. CSFD said that during the fire attack, firefighters found one deceased victim in the front room of the home. This person's cause of death will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner.

According to CSFD, fire investigators have determined the cause of this fire was accidental due to improper disposal of smoking material near a medical oxygen tank.

The next day, Saturday, March 9, CSFD responded to a structure fire at the Berkshire Apartments on Dortmund Dr. Responding crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from the first floor of the apartments, CSFD said.

According to CSFD, firefighters located a child in the apartment where the fire emanated from. The child was rushed outside and immediately rendered medical aid. The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but has since succumbed to their injuries.

CSFD said fire investigators have determined the cause of this fire to be accidental due to unattended items on the stove.

According to CSFD, the Colorado Springs Police Department is now investigating both deaths and the causes of each will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner.