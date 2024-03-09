Apartment fire in north Colorado Springs sends child to hospital in critical condition

UPDATE: The fire has been extinguished and investigation efforts are underway.

Around 6:50 a.m., the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) says they got calls from residents smelling smoke in the hallway.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says upon arrival, they found an apartment on fire and at least one child was rescued from the affected apartment.

The child was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to CSFD. An update on their condition has not been released.

CSPD says multiple residents were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At 7 a.m. on Saturday, CSFD said multiple units are responding to a fire on Dortmund Drive.

They are advising the public to avoid the area.

KRDO13 is on scene, working to get more information.