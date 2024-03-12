City to propose own ambulance service enterprise in private meeting with local business leaders

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is considering providing its own ambulance services to residents, as its contract with the current provider, American Medical Response, ends in April 2025.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department confirmed to KRDO13 that it is “exploring the opportunity to provide ambulance transport services for the City of Colorado Springs.” The proposed plan is being presented next week by Mayor Yemi Mobolade and Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal during a closed-door meeting.

El Pomar Foundation, which is hosting the private event, said it’s “invite only” for presidents and CEOs of major local companies. It’s unclear how much the Colorado Springs City Council knows about the proposed plan, as it would have to approve the city-run ambulance service. KRDO13 Investigates reached out to multiple city council members but didn’t receive a response.

Both the Mayor’s Office and the Colorado Springs Fire Department declined an interview about why it’s considering ending a more than 40-year partnership with AMR. However, Royal provided a statement about what the proposed change could mean for Colorado Springs residents.

“In anticipation of our contract with American Medical Response (AMR) ending in April 2025, the Colorado Springs Fire Department is exploring the opportunity to provide ambulance transport services for the City of Colorado Springs. Part of this exploration is conducting due diligence to ensure that this would reduce costs to residents, provide improved services and deliver innovative and state-of-the-art care. This may include bringing an ordinance for consideration to City Council in the coming weeks or months to establish a City enterprise.” - Randy Royal, Colorado Springs Fire Chief

This comes after multiple reports by KRDO13 Investigates detailing AMR’s struggles to meet its contractual requirements.

According to the contract between AMR and the city, the ambulance provider must arrive within a certain time frame depending on what zone the call is from and the call’s priority. For life-threatening calls, or Code 3, ambulances must arrive within eight minutes in the urban zone, 12 minutes in the suburban zone, and 16 minutes in the rural zone.

The contract states AMR must arrive within those time frames 90% of the time. KRDO13 Investigates obtained data that shows AMR arrived late to Code 3 calls throughout 2022. Because of those late arrivals, AMR had to pay more than $3.4 million in damages in 2022.

Due to these contractual violations, the city could have ended its contract with AMR in 2023, but it didn’t. Now a year later, it’s exploring other options.

AMR also declined an interview but in a statement said it was aware the city was exploring other options.