Witness describes ‘chaotic’ homicide scene in southeast Colorado Springs community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a homicide that took place in the Bluffs Spring Creek Community in southeastern Colorado Springs over the weekend.

CSPD says they responded to the call of shots fired in the 2800 block of Stonecrop Ridge Grove around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 9. That's where they found a deceased victim in the street, who they say suffered at least one gunshot wound. That victim has not been identified yet.

A witness to the tragic shooting, who chose not to be identified while speaking with KRDO13, explains that they were outside talking with a neighbor, while both were in their respective cars. As a result, they were blocking the intersection of Stonecrop Ridge Grove and Brooksedge View.

They say they saw two cars flying down Brooksedge View, one seemingly chasing another, but due to the witness and their neighbor blocking the road, the two cars then came to a stop.

Then, one man got out of the closer car and started running from the people in the vehicle that was chasing him. That's when the witness said three shots were fired, with one striking the older-looking man from behind, and he collapsed.

The witness ran inside to make sure his family was okay before coming back out to survey the scene further. It was there he was able to see multiple suspects in the vehicle where the shots were fired and saw the older-looking man lying motionless in the street.

That witness called 9-1-1, and police arrived shortly later to secure the scene.

"At that point, the suspects had already fled, but chaos was beginning to ensue outside. Neighbors started to come out. There were a lot of kids that were out playing and it was a nice day. And obviously, you want to prevent the situation from losing control. So I went out and a couple of other Good Samaritan neighbors. We helped kind of corridor the environment." explained that witness.

"In the past couple of days and people that previously I knew their faces during other names never really had our conversation. [But now] everybody's coming together. And we're talking about what had happened, and we're making sure everybody's okay," added the witness.