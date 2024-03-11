Fountain Creek Watershed District offering a sale on Rain Barrels through a new program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As we head into spring, local community coordinators are getting ready for the rain! Until April 1st, the Fountain Creek Watershed District (FCWD) offers a discount on 50-gallon "Ivy" rain barrels.

These barrels collect rooftop rainwater. Residents can then use it to water their gardens, flowerbeds, or lawns. This program was created to encourage more residents to conserve water resources while protecting our area's water quality.

The barrels can be purchased directly from the program's website. The normal rate for a barrel is $149.00, but through this program, they are discounted to $95.00. There is a limited number of barrels on sale, and supplies are served on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Order now for a Friday, April 12, or Saturday, 13th, 2024 pick up in Colorado Springs.