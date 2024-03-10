Colorado Springs Fire establish perimeter around grass fires near Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- UPDATE: Colorado Springs Fire says they have established a perimeter around the fires at 6:34 P.M. They are now continuing to work the interior of the fire and look for hotspots.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a working grass fire near the Colorado Springs Airport. CSFD is reporting four fires burning in the area.

According to CSFD, the fire is burning near the area of Marksheffel and Drennan Rd. That is just east of the COS Airport. They are in the early stages of working to extinguish the flames.

CSFD says multiple engines and brush trucks are actively responding. Marksheffel Rd. has been shut down as firefighters respond. Firefighters from Ellicott and Cheyenne Mountain have been called in to assist.

At 5:30 P.M. CSFD said the fire is continuing to spread due to the wind. No word yet on acreage or containment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.