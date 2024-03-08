Skip to Content
Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments seeking public’s input in 2050 “Active Transportation Plan” survey

PPACG
By
Updated
Updated today at 5:50 AM
Published 5:47 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments is asking the public for input regarding the regional active transportation system, which includes bicycle, pedestrian, or any other form of human-power transportation.

Individuals who wish to participate, can take a short survey and use an interactive map tool to provide comment on specific locations to help planners better understand regional active transportation preferences to inform the 2050 Active Transportation Plan.

The Active Transportation Plan documents existing active transportation infrastructure within the Colorado Springs Metropolitan Planning Organization area and develop a long-range plan in close coordination with those jurisdictions and other planning partners.

The active transportation plan is intended to serve the following functions:

  • Consolidate and potentially update existing bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure maps to provide a regional view of active transportation.
  • Describe the need and potential for development of the pedestrian, bicycle and micromobility systems in the region.
  • Identify regional priority projects and/or corridors, significant gaps, and timely opportunities.
  • Identify and list active transportation projects.
  • Complement and enhance member government active transportation plans and initiatives.
  • Help provide coordination, data, or other services at the regional level that would be impractical for individual member governments.
  • Provide local agencies with tools to support active transportation planning and projects to include potential funding opportunities.

The public survey and map commenting tool is available through March 29, 2024. It is available online at www.ppacg.org/transportation/walk-bike-ride.

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

