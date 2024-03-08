CSU reveals details on September outage downtown where fire burst through manholes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - New repairs are underway after an investigation into an underground fire in downtown Colorado Springs.

The fire happened in September, leaving hundreds in the dark for days after fire blasted through manholes in downtown Colorado Springs, on Kiowa Street.

The fire left blocks of customers and dozens of businesses without power for anywhere from 2 to 5 days.

Colorado Springs Utilities spent 1.2 million dollars while investigating, and repairing the damage. CSU says the fire was not caused by one of their transformers, but rather sparked by damage to other wiring owned by another company, but cannot say for sure which company is responsible.

An ugly cleanup, which also left the Mediterranean cafe on Kiowa Street, without power for a week...while the street remained shut down for several weeks.

The cafe's owner Ronnie Hunter is hopeful that CSU is doing enough to prevent another outage like this from happening.

CSU still needs to spend another million dollars on underground infrastructure upgrades. CSU says that cost will not be added to customer bills.