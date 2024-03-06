Victim in fatal hit-and-run on I-25 in Pueblo identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning on I-25 in Pueblo.

According to the coroner, 57-year-old Ruben Sena of Pueblo died on Monday, March 4 after the motorcycle he was riding was struck by another vehicle. His next of kin has been notified. When the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) reported this incident, they described the vehicle Ruben Sena was driving as a moped.

The PPD is asking the community to help locate the other vehicle involved in the crash.

According to the PPD, a 2014-2018 Jeep Cherokee was involved in the crash and fled the scene. The PPD provided a stock photo of what the vehicle may look like, but they do not know what color the vehicle was.

If anyone has information about this incident or has seen what they think might be the Jeep Cherokee involved in this incident, they are asked to contact the PPD at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719- 542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.