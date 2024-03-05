Pueblo PD searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run on I-25

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Just after 3 a.m. on March 4, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) responded to a hit-and-run crash at southbound I-25 and Indiana Ave.

According to the PPD, a 2014-2018 Jeep Cherokee was involved in the crash and fled the scene. A man on a moped was killed in the crash.

The PPD provided the stock image (seen above) of what the vehicle would look like, but they do not have a specific color. The vehicle did sustain front end damage in the crash.

If anyone has information about this incident or has seen what they think might be the Jeep Cherokee involved in this incident, they are asked to contact the PPD at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719- 542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.