Wolverine reintroduction bill introduced in Colorado legislature

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - A bipartisan group of state legislators, joined by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), introduced legislation on Monday to give the agency the authority to reintroduce North American wolverines to the state.

According to CPW, Colorado wildlife officials considered the restoration of wolverine, along with Canada lynx, in the 1990s. However, due to complexities, the wolverine restoration plans were delayed in favor of lynx restoration. After lynx restoration was deemed a success, CPW returned to the idea in 2010 and completed a plan for reintroduction informed by partners and stakeholders.

“Colorado is the right state to take on this work,” said CPW Director Jeff Davis. “The North American wolverine requires a high-elevation habitat with persistent, deep snowpack, and Colorado has some of the best remaining unoccupied wolverine habitat in the lower 48 states. This legislation would put us on the right path toward a successful wolverine reintroduction effort in Colorado.”

According to CPW, key components of the legislation include the following:

As long as the North American wolverine remains on the list of threatened or endangered species pursuant to the federal act, CPW will not reintroduce the species in the state until the effective date of a final rule designating the wolverine in Colorado as a nonessential experimental population.

CPW will work cooperatively with federal land management agencies with jurisdiction over federal public lands where North American wolverines may be released in Colorado.

The Parks and Wildlife Commission shall adopt rules providing for payment of fair compensation to owners of livestock for losses of livestock caused by the North American wolverine.

Before the reintroduction effort occurs, CPW will prepare and deliver a report on the North American wolverine in the state. CPW will also prepare a report for each of the five years after the reintroduction of the North American wolverine occurs.

CPW may not use funds generated from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses or from associated federal grants to implement the reintroduction.

The bill authorizes the CPW Director to use $750,000 from the Species Conservation Trust Fund for the reintroduction effort. The funds would become available in the state fiscal year 2024-25.

For more information on this proposed legislation and wolverines, visit Wolverine reintroduction bill