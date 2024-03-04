Paris Olympics unveils art deco-style posters inspired by the city’s flamboyant past

PARIS (AP) — Vibrant colors and striking landmarks illuminate posters for the Paris Olympic Games in an art deco style inspired by the city’s flamboyant past. The posters have been unveiled at the Musée d’Orsay. Paris 2024’s director of design Joachim Roncin says he wanted them to be “something very happy, because it’s going to a huge party” adding that “hopefully people will be inspired by these posters.” There are many eye-catching images to absorb. Among the most striking is the Eiffel Tower piercing through the Stade de France as if forming a giant cake blending together Paris’ most famed landmark and its national stadium. The July 26-Aug. 11 Paris Games will be followed by the Aug. 28-Sept. 8 Paralympics

