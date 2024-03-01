Singer Cat Janice dies at 31, after writing final song for young son

By Daniel Otis

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Cat Janice, a singer who reached hundreds of thousands through social media, has died at age 31.

In a post on her Instagram page, Janice’s family said she died Wednesday after battling a rare form of cancer.

“Cat saw her music go places she never expected and rests in the peace of knowing that she will continue to provide for her son through her music,” the post said.

The mother from Washington, D.C. saw her music go viral(opens in a new tab) after she entered hospice care on Jan. 10.

Released on Jan. 19, her final song “Dance You Outta My Head” charted on iTunes at No. 7 worldwide and garnered half-a-million streams on Spotify.

In a TikTok post, Janice urged people to stream the disco-pop tune “because all proceeds go straight to my seven-year-old boy I’m leaving behind.”

“It’s a mess for the ages, when you’re feeling a feeling inside,” Janice sings her last tune. “Dancing on the edge of disaster makes my heart beat faster.”

