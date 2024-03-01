Pikes Peak Library is expanding their hours at multiple locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- The Pikes Peak Library District is expanding its hours of operations at 3 branches.

One of those includes the old Colorado City which is slated to be open 6 days a week. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pikes Peak Library District has been operating under reduced hours. Most of the library branches are only opening their doors to the public 3 days a week.

The Old Colorado City, Cheyenne Mountain and Monument libraries are all getting ready to be open 6 days a week. Tammy Sayle is the Chief Public Services Officer and Deputy Chief Librarian at Pikes Peak Library District, he said this change comes at a perfect time.

"Knowing that spring break is literally just around the corner having a place for students to come during that break time, we typically offer a little more programming during those weeks of spring break, having extra things in the buildings for children and teens to do things like that," said Sayle.

Although it is a slow process Sayle said the library branches are excited to get back to a more normal schedule.

"Some of the smaller ones where we're never at six days like you pass and Palmer Lake. But our other two, Ruth Holly and Sand Creek, we really do hope to get them to six days, but right now we're really just looking at where the staffing level is, how that scheduled, what's best for that community," added Sayle.

The Pikes Peak Library District is currently looking for volunteers and employees. If you are interested or would like to apply you can visit their official page.