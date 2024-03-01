Gov. Polis addresses ‘Olympic City USA’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 has been following some Olympic teams moving to North Carolina to train.

KRDO13 has learned that 4 teams now call Charlotte their home base for training. That’s USA archery, USA field hockey, USA judo, and USA taekwondo. Two additional teams that previously trained in Colorado Springs also now train in other states.

KRDO13 has spoken with multiple other teams that are also in talks to move to North Carolina. That's because high-ranking officials on those teams tell us they don't have the resources they need at the U.S. Olympic training center here in Colorado Springs.

We asked Gov. Polis about this. His response can be watched above.