Colorado lawmakers clash over bills to protect transgender people’s use of a chosen name
By JESSE BEDAYN
Associated Press/Report for America
DENVER (AP) — The Democratic majority in Colorado’s House has pushed forward two bills protecting transgender people’s chosen names. One would allow a person convicted of a felony to change their name to conform with their gender identity. The second would require school staff to use a student’s chosen name. These are the latest in a slew of bills across the country that have precipitated a national tug of war between Republicans and Democrats. The proposals stirred emotional debate on Colorado’s House floor on Friday, and they were pushed forward roughly on party lines to the Senate.