UMKC knocks off Denver 84-69
By The Associated Press
DENVER — Led by Jamar Brown’s 19 points, the UMKC Roos defeated the Denver Pioneers 84-69 on Thursday night. The Kangaroos are now 15-15 with the victory and the Pioneers fell to 15-15.
