DENVER — Led by Jamar Brown’s 19 points, the UMKC Roos defeated the Denver Pioneers 84-69 on Thursday night. The Kangaroos are now 15-15 with the victory and the Pioneers fell to 15-15.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.