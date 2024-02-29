Girl walking to school in New York finds severed arm, police later find another arm and leg
BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) — A girl walking to school on Long Island in New York found a severed arm on the side of the road and police searching the area discovered another arm and a disembodied leg nearby. Suffolk County Police say the girl spotted the severed left arm along a road near the popular Southards Pond Park in Babylon on Thursday morning. A police dog eventually found a right arm close to where the other arm was located and went to the other side of the park where it uncovered a severed leg sticking out of a pile of leaves. Police say the arms appear to have belonged to a male.