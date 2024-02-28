Douglas County Sheriff’s Office swears in new four-legged officer

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) swore in a new officer today.

The newest recruit, named Leo, is a 3-month-old Mini Bernedoodle and will serve as a DCSO Senior Resource Dog.

Leo had a nontraditional path to the department. DSCO says that he was rescued and donated by the Colorado Animal Care Foundation. After he was donated, Leo's new handler, Deputy Falkner, had the idea to help the older residents in the community.

After the Sheriff approved the pup's new position, DSCO took to the community for a name. After 4,000 votes, he was named Leo and officially sworn in by Sheriff Weekly.

The primary focus of Leo will be to help create positive relationships between DCSO deputies and older adults. The K9 will go where the Senior Resource Deputy goes for presentations, community events, retirement communities, and senior centers and to help with community policing. The dog will be trained in emotional support and help bridge the gap by having older adults talk about their emotions to the Senior Resource Deputy.

Although Leo got a bit distracted at the swearing-in ceremony by his tie, he, and his handler, are excited to start serving the community as a team.

For more on Leo, watch the video from DCSO below.