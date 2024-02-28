Shooting at Colorado Springs park leaves one dead, one injured

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - One person was killed and another injured in a shooting Wednesday evening at a park on the east side of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, they received a call for a shooting just before 5pm at High Meadows Park on Ashby Field Drive.

The park is adjacent to Springs Ranch Elementary School, not far from the intersection of Peterson and North Carefree.

Witnesses at the scene tell KRDO it appeared to be a confrontation between two group of teens or young adults, and after shots were fired, everyone fled the area.

The two shooting victims were found in a car outside a business at the intersection of Power and North Carefree.

Both were immediately transported to the hospital, but one of them did not survival.

The condition of the other is unknown.

At this time, CSPD does not have a suspect in custody.

A department spokesperson said investigators don't believe this was a random act of violence, but didn't go into detail about what might have sparked it.

This is a developing story and an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.

An update from CSPD can be watched above.