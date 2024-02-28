A billionaire-backed campaign for a new California city is off to a bumpy start

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A billionaire-backed proposal to build an eco-friendly California city from scratch is off to a bumpy start in qualifying its voter initiative for the Nov. 5 ballot. Thursday is the deadline for the Solano County counsel’s office to give California Forever the ballot title the company needs to start gathering signatures. California Forever has had to revise its initiative twice, and the delays have shortened the time available to collect 13,000 valid signatures. A spokesperson for the campaign says it is confident of making the ballot. Critics say that while California desperately needs housing, the environmentally right way is to build on existing city lands.

