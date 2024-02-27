Colorado Springs Utilities says small amounts of “forever chemicals” found at facilities are not health risk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Utilities has detected trace amounts of "forever chemicals" at two of its water treatment plants, but want to clarify that their customers' water is still safe to drink.

That compound that was discovered, PFBA, tested in amounts smaller than what formal testing would permit, at their Tollefson and Ute Pass water treatment facilities, and does not carry any health advisories with exposure to it.

PFAS, or "forever chemicals" are compounds that are found in all kinds of products we use every day, and can pose health risks due to exposure over time.

Colorado Springs Utilities has voluntarily tested for the required 18 different PFAS compounds in drinking water since 2019, and have always been below the levels for those compounds that are allowed on a federal level.

"We really value being transparent with our customers. we want them to know that we are on top of pfas testing." said Jennifer Jordan, a spokesperson with Colorado Springs Utilities.

Starting in 2023, and lasting through 2025, Jordan says there are new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) testing standards, which are now requiring 29 PFAS chemicals to be checked for, instead of 18.

"This is the first time we've seen this many compounds on the list, which is sort of an indication of how they are becoming more prevalent in the environment." explained Jordan.

Ahead of CSU's formal test in October of this year, they wanted to see if those newer chemicals were present in their water systems. As a result of the test in 2023, they found that PFBA compound, and wanted to alert their customers about it.

CSU says the amount of "forever chemicals" allowed in drinking water, are usually measured in parts per trillion, which is like picking out a grain of sand in an Olympic sized swimming pool.