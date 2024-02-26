Pope Francis cancels Monday morning engagements due to mild flu symptoms, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has canceled his engagements Monday morning due to persistent but mild flu symptoms. The Vatican press office made the announcement in a short statement on Monday, adding that the pontiff did not have a fever. The statement indicated the decision was made as a precautionary measure. Pope Francis was well enough on Sunday to celebrate his weekly Angelus prayer from the Vatican window overlooking St. Peter’s Square, a day after canceling a public audience because of a mild flu-like condition. The Vatican calendar has no public audiences scheduled for the Pope on Monday morning, but he may have had other private engagements.

