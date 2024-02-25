Phil Long dealerships mourning the loss of long-time CEO and chairman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Phil Long dealerships across southern Colorado are mourning the loss of their long-time CEO and chairman, Gerald “Jay” Cimino.

In a release from the dealership, they say the 87-year-old peacefully departed on the evening of Saturday, Feb. 24, at his home in Colorado Springs, CO, surrounded by his family.

They say Cimino was a prominent figure in Southern Colorado and was a trailblazer in the automotive industry, earning numerous manufacturer and industry accolades for his dealerships’ sales and outstanding service.

Cimino recently retired as President and CEO of Phil Long Dealerships after 49 years of service with the organization. In a letter addressed to the staff, he acknowledged the collective efforts of past and present employees and partners in positively impacting the lives of hundreds of thousands of individuals through the Phil Long automotive group, the non-profits he founded, and various economic development initiatives in his hometown of Trinidad, CO.

“It is with great pride that I retire as President and CEO. While not an easy decision, it is one made with utmost confidence. I have never been more assured of our business strategy, leadership team, and employees,” said Cimino in his letter. “I am particularly thrilled by the news of Phil Long Champion Ambassador Randy Gradishar’s election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 as we celebrate 79 years of serving Colorado. The realization of our organization’s mission to become a 100-year-old force for good is within reach.”

Kevin Shaughnessy, Executive Vice President/Partner and co-owner of the automotive group, issued the following statement about Cimino's passing:

“The entire Phil Long Enterprise family mourns this loss. On behalf of our Board of Directors, management team and employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Jay’s family,” said Shaughnessy. “Jay was a larger-than-life figure who brought his remarkable passion, experience and vision in growing Phil Long Dealerships to be among the most respected and recognized brands in the automotive industry.”

A celebration of life ceremony for the community to attend will be organized in the coming week.