Fire burning on Air Force Academy grounds, Colorado Springs Fire assisting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is assisting in fighting a fire burning on the grounds of the Air Force Academy. No evacuations are being ordered at this time.

CSFD says multiple units are in route as of 1:45 P.M. Sunday.

USAFA says the fire is located on the south end of the Academy, just west of the Pine Housing area. They say all guests of the Academy should avoid the area and follow any instructions from first responders.

USAFA officials say they do not know the size or scope of the fire yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.