Academy District 20 holds job fair in hopes of filling 100 open positions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday, Academy District 20 hosted their annual spring job fair in hopes of filling around 100 vacant positions across the school district.

D20 says all departments participated in search for people interested in becoming a teacher, bus driver, or even a crossing guard at an area school. D20 says their greatest need is for teachers, paraprofessionals, and custodians.

Representatives from multiple schools in D20 were on hand to help folks apply, discuss the open positions, and give people interviews on the spot.

"This is kinda the kickoff to recruitment season and hiring season. And so, from now on, they'll just continue to reach out to folks that have been applying to positions and have interviewed and hire now until the end of the summer," said Cameron Smart, D20 Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources.

To view D20's open positions and apply online, click here.