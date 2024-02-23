Skip to Content
Sunny skies and mild this weekend

High pressure builds across the region as we roll into a beautiful weekend.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies and cool with highs in the low to mid-50s... and a few low-60s across the Arkansas river valley.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold... with Saturday morning lows falling into the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Beautiful weather ahead for the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s. It will be breezy to windy Sunday and Monday as our next storm system rolls into the mountains. Rain and snow showers on the plains Tuesday... still a long way out... so stay tuned.

