Judge denies defense attorney’s request for cashless bail for UCCS shooting suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Defense attorneys for the man accused of killing two people on the campus of the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) will not have his bond reduced. This comes after his attorney asked the judge to grant him a PR bond, commonly referred to as cashless bail on Friday.

Nicholas Jordan, 25, allegedly shot and killed Samual Knopp and Celie Rain Montgomery in a dorm room shared by Knopp and Jordan last week. Arrest documents unsealed Friday say Jordan had several complaints filed against him by Knopp in the months leading up to the shooting, complaining about his marijuana usage and uncleanliness inside their dorm room.

Jordan's defense attorney, Nick Rogers, claimed in court that Jordan was not a flight risk, had ties to the Colorado Springs community, and was not able to post a bond of any monetary amount. To the surprise of many inside the courtroom, Rogers followed those arguments up by asking for a PR bond in a first-degree murder case.

The prosecuting attorney from the 4th Judicial District Attorney's office countered by saying family members of both victims were adamantly against any lowering of Jordan's bond, citing that he has no family within 500 miles of Colorado Springs, and had a handgun in his car and a loaded AK-47 rifle in his possession as well.

El Paso County Judge David Shakes denied his defense team's request for a PR bond and kept his $5 million cash-only bond in place.

The other noteworthy piece from Friday's hearing is Jordan's frustration with the speed, or lack thereof, of the criminal justice process. He, and his attorney, sat for multiple minutes discussing whether or not to waive his right to a preliminary hearing within 35 days. Jordan asked for this hearing to take place "next week."

After much discussion between Jordan and his attorneys, he chose not to waive his right to this hearing, and the preliminary hearing, where more of the evidence against him will be presented, will take place on March 27.