Broncos accepting cheerleader applications

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Denver Broncos are now accepting cheerleader applications for the 2024 season.

According to the team, cheerleaders perform cheerleading, dance, and other sideline entertainment activities for Broncos games. They will also represent the Denver Broncos at games, charitable appearances, and sponsor events as brand ambassadors, as well as support and instruct specialized cheer-oriented programs including High School Choreography Camp and the Junior Denver Broncos Cheerleaders (JDBC), among others.

Applicants must have at least 10 years of extensive experience in multiple forms of dance, the ability to quickly learn choreographed routines, an eagerness to teach and mentor children, have a knowledge of football, and be responsible Broncos brand ambassadors, the team said.

The Broncos have posted the cheerleader position on their jobs website and are accepting applications through Friday, April 5. Preliminary auditions will take place through video submission on Saturday, April 13. Audition finals will be held at Empower Field at Mile High from Friday, May 10, to Sunday, May 12.

The Broncos' job posting lists the cheerleader pay at $21.50 per hour. Rehearsals are two to three times per week for three to four hours.

