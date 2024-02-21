LA ethics panel rejects proposed fine for ex-CBS exec Les Moonves over police probe interference
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles City Ethics Commission has rejected a proposed settlement between the city and former CBS executive Les Moonves. The commission says a tougher penalty is warranted than the $11,250 he agreed to pay. Moonves is accused of interfering with a police investigation into sexual assault allegations against him. He allegedly worked closely with a department official to obtain information about an assault victim’s confidential police report. A Moonves representative declined to comment on Wednesday’s action.