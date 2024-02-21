Critical fire weather this afternoon

Warm and windy conditions will bring critical fire weather to the region this afternoon.

TODAY: Another very warm day across southern Colorado with highs in the 60s and 70s. Winds will ramp up this afternoon and gust anywhere from 25 to 45 mph. Also very dry conditions with relative humidity of ten to fifteen percent.

TONIGHT: Mainly cloudy and cold with some light snow showers overnight. Very little if any accumulating snow for Colorado Springs with light accumulations north of downtown and west into Teller County.

EXTENDED: Scattered rain and snow showers Thursday along with cooler temperatures in the 40s and 50s. High pressure builds back across the this weekend with warming temperatures.