Two McDonald’s locations offering free meal to UCCS students in the midst of tragedy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two McDonald's locations off of Fillmore St. and Garden of the God's Rd. in Colorado Springs are offering University of Colorado, Colorado Springs students a free meal after a week filled with tragedy.

On Monday, a UCCS student lost their life after collapsing inside the UCCS gym. Then, on Friday, two people were found dead inside a dorm room on campus. One of the victims, has been identified as Senior Samuel Knopp.

In response, McDonald’s local owners, the Naik family and the McMillan family, are providing a free hot & spicy sandwich and small fries to all UCCS students and staff immediately through Monday, Feb. 19.

UCCS students and staff are encouraged to come to either restaurant and show their UCCS I.D. for the free meal.

"We saw what UCCS was going through this year, all of the counseling that was taking place for students. And we want to do our part in the community and take care of the students there," owner of the Fillmore location, Purvi Naik said. "We want to really do something for our kids."

Naik said the student who lost their life inside the UCCS gym was an employee at her location. The inspiration for offering a free hot & spicy chicken sandwich came from it being her favorite meal at McDonald's.

"We wanted to honor her favorite meal for this. It's just nice to see the kids come and be able to talk and just get away and have a good time and have a meal for free and know that the community cares," Naik said.