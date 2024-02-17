Pueblo Police make second arrest after children’s remains found in concrete and a suitcase

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department has announced a second arrest in a murder investigation of two young children in Pueblo.

Jesus Dominguez, 35, was arrested Saturday, two days after arrest warrants were issued for he and his partner, 36-year-old Corena Rose Minjarez. Minjarez was arrested Friday without incident, Pueblo PD say.

The pair have been charged with 1st-degree-murder after the remains of two young children were found. The first, inside a storage container located on Jan. 20. The second remains found inside a suitcase in the back of a car belonging to Minjarez at a local scrap yard.

