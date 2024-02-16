Pueblo father wanted, woman arrested for murder of two children after remains found in storage unit and suitcase

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a Pueblo father wanted for the murder of his two children, and a woman is under arrest.

Nearly four weeks ago, Pueblo Police say they found the remains of a young female. And we are now learning that just last week officers found the remains of a second young child, a male.

On January 20, Pueblo Police say they responded to the 600 block of West 6th Street regarding suspicious activity. Officers located a metal container in a storage unit filled with hardened concrete that looked suspicious. Two days later on January 22, police determined the remains of a young female were inside the metal container. Investigators began the process of identifying the remains of the female and identifying persons of interest in the case.

On January 31st, Pueblo Police interviewed persons of interest in this case. 35-year-old, Jesus Dominguez and 36-year-old, Corena Rose Minjarez. During those interviews police say the possibility of the children being in Phoenix, Arizona was mentioned. Police followed up on that potential lead with no success.

During the investigation, detectives located a vehicle belonging to a Minjarez at a local scrap yard. On February 6, officers executed a search warrant on that vehicle. Police located a suitcase in the trunk of the vehicle. In the suitcase were the remains of a young male child.

Yesterday on February 15, officers received DNA confirmation that the remains found in the metal container belonged to Yesenia Dominguez, and the remains found in the suitcase belonged to Jesus Dominguez Jr. Shortly after that, arrest warrants were obtained for both Minjarez and Dominguez for the following charges:

two counts of first degree murder

two counts of abuse of a corpse

Police also say Dominguez has an additional charge of theft of government benefits.

Minjarez was arrested shortly after the arrest warrant was issued yesterday. She is being held at the Pueblo County Jail on a $2 million dollar bond. Police say their are still looking for Dominguez and urge you to call them if you know where he is. You can reach the dispatch center at 719-553-2502 or call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867.

Further information from officers shows that no missing person's reports were done on the children. Police were not made aware of the missing children January of this year. The initial investigation indicated Jesus and Ysenia had not been seen since approximately the summer of 2018. Yessenia was approximately 3 and would be 9 now. Jesus was approximately 5 and would be 10 now.

This is a breaking story. Stick with us for updates.




