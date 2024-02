The Colorado College hockey team did something this weekend they had never done, sweep a season series versus North Dakota. The Tigers defeated the Fighting Hawks six to two on Saturday night. Colorado College goalie Kaidan Mbereko made 43 saves in the Tigers victory.

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.