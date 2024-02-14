Skip to Content
Where to watch the Rockies this season

With AT&T Sportsnet no longer in existence, Rockies fans have been questioning where they'd be able to watch their team this season. Now, there's an answer.

The Rockies will stream games on their website for a fee.

Rockies fans have the option to either pay $20 per month, or $99 for the season to watch games.

That still leaves the question as to how fans can watch games on cable TV. The Rockies say they're still working on that issue, and they expect to make an announcement in the future.

The clock is ticking as the Rockies open their season on March 28th against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

