Department of Justice begins investigation into D20 Superintendent’s former school district

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. (KRDO) - A federal investigation is now underway at a school district in Washington State where the current District 20 Superintendent once previously worked.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation began into the Ellensburg School District at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year. It stems from a series of incidents involving harassment, dating back two school years ago.

Although the superintendent for Ellensburg at that time was current academy D20 superintendent Jinger Haberer, the district claims she has no ties to the DOJ investigation into her former district.

Those allegations, despite originating in 2021-22, "culminated" in the Spring of 2023, according to a press release by the Ellensburg District.

Haberer took over Academy District 20 on July 1, 2023, after serving as superintendent with Ellensburg from July 2018, until the new position took hold at D20.

Academy District 20 tells KRDO13:

"Superintendent Jinger Haberer has no formal involvement in this matter and respectfully defers to the information provided by the current leadership."

The Ellensburg District stated in that same press release that there are a specific list of teachers, counselors, and administrators that will be interviewed in the process, however, there are no individual staff members or students that are being investigated as a part of those claims.

KRDO13 will provide updates on this investigation as we learn more.