The owner of Skirted Heifer picking up the pieces after car crashes into the front of restaurant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Early Sunday morning, a car sped through downtown Colorado Springs and crashed into the front of three businesses.

One of those businesses is the Skirted Heifer, a popular restaurant in downtown known for its famous "skirted" cheeseburgers.

Owner Kevin Megyeri is now raising money to "bridge the gap" for his employees after the downtown location closed while Megyeri figures out repairs.

"It's been emotional, that's for sure," Megyeri said, in front of his restaurant this afternoon. "One, this is my livelihood. But two, I have 18 employees here who depend on me for a paycheck. And I love my crew. I'm nothing without them. They work hard for me."

The car damaged the front of his restaurant and broke out his front window and brick wall. He says the accident embedded glass in his tables. He says those tables were built out of wood rescued from the Waldo Canyon Fire.

"They are priceless treasures to me that are from this city, and one of the worst tragedies that has happened to our city. Now I have glass just embedded in them," Megyeri said.

Megyeri said he's not sure when his restaurant will be able to re-open, but he anticipates needing to repair every part of the front of his restaurant. When Megyeri interviewed with KRDO13, he said that he wasn't sure if there was damage to the back because he hadn't had the chance to check.