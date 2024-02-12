Skip to Content
News

Quiet weather the next few days

slot0
By
Updated
today at 7:42 AM
Published 7:35 AM

Quiet weather with seasonable temperatures through Thursday.

TOADAY: High clouds and sunshine mark the start of the work week.  Highs in the upper-40s and low-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold overnight. Tuesday morning lows will dip into the low-20s.

EXTENDED: Flat zonal and westerly flow will give us seasonable temperatures and a mixture of sun and clouds through Thursday. Long range models do indicate a weak system on Friday with a few snow showers and slightly cooler temperatures. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content