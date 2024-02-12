Quiet weather the next few days

Quiet weather with seasonable temperatures through Thursday.

TOADAY: High clouds and sunshine mark the start of the work week. Highs in the upper-40s and low-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and cold overnight. Tuesday morning lows will dip into the low-20s.

EXTENDED: Flat zonal and westerly flow will give us seasonable temperatures and a mixture of sun and clouds through Thursday. Long range models do indicate a weak system on Friday with a few snow showers and slightly cooler temperatures.