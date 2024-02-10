Skip to Content
News

Ahead of the big game, State Patrol beginning twenty days of DUI enforcement

KRDO
By
Published 8:41 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a big weekend, and people are surely gathering to celebrate. The Colorado Department of Transportation is partnering up with the Colorado State Patrol anticipating more drivers who may decide to drink and drive.

"The thing is we want people to be safe, and make smart choices," says Trooper Troy Kessler with the Colorado State Patrol.

This increased enforcement will be from now until Feb. 28. Combined, this adds up to twenty straight days of elevated patrol on Colorado's roads and highways.

This weekend, last year, there were 231 DUI arrests made across the state. Overall, there were over fifteen thousand DUI arrests made in Colorado in 2023.

Colorado State Patrol says with the availability of ride-safe options, taxis, and other forms of public transportation there is no excuse to drive while under the influence.

"After consuming substances some people get behind the wheel and that's never okay and it always ends up poorly," Kessler said.

Kessler says getting a taxi is a small price to pay when the average DUI costs around 13,000 dollars in Colorado.

"On top of that, fifty bucks or so, that is nothing compared to losing your life or killing somebody and living with it," Kessler said.

Even though the legal limit for a DUI is 0.08, CSP reminds the pubic that you can still be charged with impaired driving for anything above a zero.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Carolynn Felling

Carolynn is a reporter for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content