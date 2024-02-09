Skip to Content
Off-duty Colorado Springs police officer hit while walking dog

KRDO
today at 8:59 AM
Published 9:11 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a crash where an off-duty CSPD officer was hit while walking his dog.

CSPD says that they responded to a pedestrian who was hit near the intersection of La Clede Avenue and Lorraine Street, on the south side of Colorado Springs, on Feb. 8, just before 5 p.m.

According to CSPD, the officer was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He has been released from the hospital. The dog died from its injuries. CSPD said that the dog was not a police K9.

CSPD detained a suspect at the scene but, it is unclear if anyone has been arrested.

CSPD is continuing to investigate, and anyone with information regarding this case or witness to this incident is asked to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000 or Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13

