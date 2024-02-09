Motor vehicle express drive-thru opens in Pueblo, first of its kind in the state

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Going to get your plates renewed or a temporary permit can feel like a daunting task. Often, there are few or no appointment slots available and if you just go in person, you may find the Pueblo County Courthouse is packed with long lines.

It's an issue the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder is well aware of.

"That's historically been a complaint... in the courthouse," said Candace Rivera, Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder.

"To alleviate some of that traffic, we've opened this location. However, our new kiosk system at the main courthouse has eliminated much of the wait time already," said Rivera.

People living in Pueblo County can now drive up to the motor vehicle drive-thru express and be assisted by a live staff member.

The drive-up service is the first of its kind in the state, according to Rivera.

"I think the citizens of Pueblo need more services to make it easier. They can come through without even getting out of a car, especially helpful for disabled people to be able to come through the drive-thru," said Carolyn Ulery, Motor Vehicle Supervisor in Pueblo County.

The board of county commissioners purchased this drive-thru location three years ago for nearly $200,000.

"It took quite some time to get the equipment and I worked diligently since being elected Jan. 10 of 2023 to get this open," said Rivera

The new facility on Routt Ave. will be able to handle most of the same services offered downtown from license plate renewals and replacement stickers to temporary permits and handicap parking placards.

The only caveat is if you need to get new plates you will still have to go to the Pueblo County courthouse.

As of Friday, three drive-up lanes were open at the former bank location but officials said they plan to open up all nine lanes once word gets out and they start to see more traffic come through.

"It has not been crowded yet, but we have lots of space to welcome all the cars," said Rivera.