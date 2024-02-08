UCCS hosting Palestine-Israel event to enrich public discourse

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The University of Colorado Colorado Springs is inviting the community to learn more about the Palestine-Israeli conflict on February 8, 2024.

The college will host an on-campus teach-in event tonight from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. located in Berger Hall. It's open to the public and completely free to attend. The session will feature talks from a variety of professors from colleges across the U.S. and will discuss the region's history rights and global perspectives.

This is the college's second session like this. Their first event was held in November of last year and brought in more than 200 community members!