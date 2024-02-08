Emotional support puppies stolen from 12-year-old boy overcoming bullying

By Madeline Montgomery

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A mother is begging whoever stole her son’s emotional support dogs to bring them back to her Stone Mountain home.

She got the husky puppies for her 12-year-old to help him get through being bullied at school.

“At the end of October, he was actually bullied by several boys in the school bathroom, on a scheduled bathroom break. He was actually beaten, fly kicked, punched in the head,” said Dawn Anderson.

12-year-old Sulaiman Anderson ended up in the hospital with a severe concussion from his injuries.

“It’s very difficult just to watch him just not be happy. And to lose interest in some of his favorite things,” said Dawn.

That’s when Dawn came up with the idea to get emotional support dogs.

“They were beautiful, blue-eyed huskies,” said Dawn.

“It just feels a certain way when you have a dog and it loves you and it’s happy to see you. It jumps up. It’s always happy,” said Sulaiman.

Samia and Rukiyya instantly connected with Sulaiman.

“They really helped me get through certain things that were hard for me in life,” said Sulaiman.

But then things got hard again.

“We opened the door after just sweeping and mopping and wiping down their enclosures and they were gone,” said Dawn.

Someone stole the huskies.

“It’s actually been affecting my mental health. I’ve just been thinking about them. It’s been affecting my sleep. The way I eat,” said Sulaiman.

Dawn filed a report with DeKalb County Police and is begging people to look at for the dogs.

“I’m asking for the return of the puppies simply because he doesn’t want any new puppy, he wants the dogs he had that he built an emotional bond with,” said Dawn.

“How somebody would take somebody else’s happiness away from them…I think it’s really wrong,” said Sulaiman.

Dawn says if someone drops the dogs back on her porch, no questions will be asked.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.