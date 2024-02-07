City and county leaders in Pueblo hold internal meeting about migrant crisis

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Wednesday, city and county leaders held a closed meeting at Pueblo City Hall about the migrant crisis and possible impacts it may have on both the city and the county.

The City of Pueblo said it's working with fellow legislators, law enforcement, emergency responders, and non-profits about the migrant issue they may face.

Mayor Heather Graham said she is well aware of the migrant crisis affecting neighboring communities like El Paso County. She said she understands it's bringing some concern to Puebloans. However, she is setting the record straight that they're not seeing an influx of migrants at this time.

She said this is not a decision made overnight and is working on how they will approach this if they see an influx of migrants show up.

It's unclear what their potential response will look like. It also seems too early to tell what their official stance is on the issue. Mayor Graham said she plans on meeting with the council to get their opinion on the issue.

KRDO13 reached out to Pueblo County to see if they had a plan or a stance on the issue ahead of the meeting early Wednesday, but we have not received a clear response yet.