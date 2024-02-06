Cañon City nonprofit vaccinates, spays and neuters feral cats to help animal overpopulation issues

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - A nonprofit in Canon City is working to fight animal overpopulation in Fremont County by rescuing, spaying, neutering, and vaccinating feral cats.

The nonprofit, JJ's Helping Paws, runs entirely on grants and donations and is powered by volunteers passionate about helping animals lead healthy lives.

The organization said their work normally starts with a phone call or community tip from someone reporting a group of feral cats. Once the volunteers have gotten the cats, they'll connect with their veterinarian partners to get the cats vaccinated, spayed, and neutered.

After those procedures, the volunteers evaluate whether a cat can socialize or adjust to a new home.

Once they've made their determinations, they'll either release the cats back to the cat colony where they were found, or they'll partner with local pet adoption agencies to find the cats a home.

"Those success stories are what really, I think they're all bittersweet because we fall in love with these animals and see them from start to finish," said Cristin Smith, a volunteer with JJ's Helping Paws. "But knowing that we've done the work to get them where they are and that they're going to live good lives, loved and cared for, that's that's what keeps me going."

Over the weekend, the organization released a group of cats back to their colonies. They say it's amazing to know they can release the cats confident that they won't contribute to overpopulation issues.

JJ's Helping Paws says they're always in need of volunteers who can come and help take care of the cats. Though they would love to help other areas in Southern Colorado, they say they are only addressing cats in the Fremont County area due to limited resources.

If you'd like to get involved as a volunteer, you can find out how here.