Suspect in officer-involved shooting in Security-Widefield identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Coroner has identified the suspect who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Security-Widefield on Jan. 27, 2024.

The coroner has identified the suspect as 51-year-old Christopher Frajio of El Paso County.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is the investigating agency in the shooting, which involved El Paso County deputies and Fountain police officers.

According to CSPD, they were notified of a shooting involving deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) and officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) near the intersection of Security Boulevard and Crawford Avenue in Security-Widefield just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, Jan. 27.

CSPD said a call came into the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center from an EPCSO Deputy reporting an adult male walking south on Security Boulevard with a firearm in unincorporated El Paso County just after 12:30 a.m. Deputies from the sheriff's office and officers from the FPD responded to the scene and made contact with the suspect. They asked the man to drop the firearm but he refused.

According to CSPD, at one point the suspect pointed his weapon at law enforcement, and at least one EPCSO deputy and at least one FPD officer fired at least one round at the suspect. Lifesaving efforts were made at the scene but the suspect later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. No one else at the scene was injured, CSPD said.