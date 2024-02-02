LEOs involved in officer-involved shooting in Security-Widefield identified

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) has identified the officers and deputies who were involved in an officer-involved shooting last weekend in Security-Widefield.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is the investigating agency in the shooting.

According to CSPD, they were notified of a shooting involving deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) and officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) near the intersection of Security Boulevard and Crawford Avenue in Security-Widefield just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning, Jan. 27.

CSPD said a call came into the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center from an EPCSO Deputy reporting an adult male walking south on Security Boulevard with a firearm in unincorporated El Paso County just after 12:30 a.m. Deputies from the sheriff's office and officers from the FPD responded to the scene and made contact with the suspect. They asked the man to drop the firearm but he refused.

According to CSPD, at one point the suspect pointed his weapon at law enforcement, and at least one EPCSO deputy and at least one FPD officer fired at least one round at the suspect. Lifesaving efforts were made at the scene but the suspect later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. No one else at the scene was injured, CSPD said.

According to the EPCSO, the following officers and deputies were involved in the incident and have been placed on administrative leave per their department policies. The extent to which each officer or deputy was involved in the incident is not clear at this time.

Deputy Tiffany Lee, employed with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office since 2014,

Corporal Eric Moore, employed with the Fountain Police Department since 2016,

Deputy Cameron Komrofske, employed with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office since 2018,

Deputy Johnathan Aggen, employed with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office since 2018,

Officer Brandon Anderson, employed with the Fountain Police Department since 2020,

Officer Destin Alvarez, employed with the Fountain Police Department since 2020.

Per Colorado Revised Statute 16-2.5-301, the Colorado Springs Police Department is the lead investigative agency for this officer-involved shooting. This is an ongoing investigation and information will be released as appropriate. All information regarding the deadly force investigation will come from the Colorado Springs Police Department. Information regarding the law enforcement officers and deputies involved will come from their respective agencies.