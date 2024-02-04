Skip to Content
Traffic accident closes southbound I-25 at Abriendo exit in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says a single-vehicle crash closed southbound Interstate-25 at the Abriendo Ave exit for over an hour Sunday evening.

The crash happened just after 5 P.M. Pueblo Police say the accident was not fatal and the driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Southbound traffic was being re-routed off of the highway at the City Center Dr. exit. It's unclear what may have caused the crash.

