Girl Scout cookies arrive in Colorado Springs ahead of selling season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A little bit of snow did not stop Colorado Springs Girl Scouts from receiving their cookies today as selling season begins Sunday, Feb. 4.

A fleet of semi trucks loaded with thin mints, samoas, tagalongs, s’mores, and more lined up in the parking lot of Vibes stadium off of Powers Blvd. KRDO13 is told this was the largest distribution center in the entire state today.

Just over 21,000 cases of cookies were handed off to 75 different troops on Saturday. That equates to around 1.25 million boxes of cookies that aim to be sold in Colorado through March 10.

To find the troop selling cookies nearest you, visit www.girlscoutsofcolorado.org